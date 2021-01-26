What’s the most searched for Super Bowl food in your state?

Photo : SOPA Images / Contributor ( Getty Images )

“I can’t believe it’s already time for the Super Bowl,” I say to myself, every year, when the Super Bowl comes around exactly when it’s supposed to. I usually don’t pay attention to sports mostly because I’m too squirmy and have a hard time sitting in one place for more than half an hour. Plus aside from some glory days way in the past, my hometown Chicago Bears are way more lamented than they are celebrated.

That doesn’t mean I don’t look forward to our unofficial national holiday however, which we celebrate by eating our weight in taco dips, potato skins, and my personal favorite, Buffalo wings. Pretty much anything that is not a Buffalo wing doesn’t count, in my opinion. This is a rare occasion where I’ll day drink and get sleepy before the game’s even over, too.

While I’m sure it will be weird to see a halftime show this year, I hope it’ll be fun. And I usually think I’m looking forward to funny ads, except this year I’ll bet half of them are going to be out-of-touch banking commercials that end in the phrase “we’re in this together” and that’s when I’ll just shut off the TV and go shovel the sidewalk or something.

Today reported on the most-searched game day foods according to Google, and it seems like everyone’s really into dips. The top five searches are for Buffalo chicken dip, seven-layer dip, chili, spinach artichoke dip, and taco dip. Personally, I’m also a big fan of the Rotel and Velveeta dip. If you know what I’m talking about, you get it.

Outliers include The Takeout’s home state of Illinois, where the people are searching for jalapeño poppers (I can’t remember the last time I’ve even seen one in person). Citizens of other states were on a quest for cake (including Texas, which seems odd to me), baked sweet potatoes (what the hell?), and... paleo salmon cakes? Alaska, you doing okay?

What’s the most Google-searched Super Bowl snack in your state, and is it what you imagined?