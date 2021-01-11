What’s the biggest fast food chain in your state?

Photo : picture alliance / Contributor ( Getty Images )

Fast food. It’s all around us, all the time. There are so many fast food restaurants throughout the country that it feels like a kind of cultural wallpaper that lets you know which room of the house you’re in. Different regions might have different fast food preferences, but there’s also a varying prevalence of fast food places from one state to the next. Take a look at this map and see which fast food chains have the biggest presence in your state.

The map, published by NiceRX, can be filtered by individual fast food chains to see what your state has the most of. For example, here in Illinois, I learned that we’ve got 112 fast food restaurants per 100,000 people, which puts us fairly high up on the list in terms of fast food availability. And the most prevalent is...Subway, at 7.8 locations per 100,000? While that fact is sort of a surprise, the more I think about it, the more it makes sense; it feels like I see a Subway in every other strip mall I pass in Chicago. They’re always just around.

The next biggest Illinois chain is Dunkin’. That’s another sort of place that’s never far away when you need it. I guess it’s nice to have a little pink and orange lettering to break up the skyline, huh? Dunkin’ is an absolute titan on the east coast, coming in at 16.4 locations per 100,000 people in Rhode Island, 16.3 in Massachusetts, and 16.2 in New Hampshire. I know people love that coffee, and I have a fond memory of their donuts from when I was a kid, but damn!

Which state would you guess has the highest density of fast food locations? Would anyone have said Hawaii? Actually, the top three are a weird trio: Hawaii, New York, and Maryland.

Other notable facts include the fact that Dairy Queen is pretty established in both Dakotas, and there are zero locations in Vermont. The interactive map is definitely worth a peek, so take a look and see if there’s anything that sticks out to you.