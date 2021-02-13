What’s the best way to keep coffee beans fresh?

Welcome to Burning Questions, The Takeout’s video series in which we answer all your culinary quandaries and ponderings.

Coffee snobs, as insufferable as they might be, are right about one thing: you really can taste the difference when you’re drinking a fresh, carefully brewed cup. But you don’t need tons of know-how or any special equipment to make the most of whatever coffee beans you decide to buy—it’s all about starting with the freshest beans possible. We spoke to experts to get their insight on how to keep beans from going stale in your pantry. For the full investigation, head here.