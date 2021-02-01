Four thriftstars devour 66 pounds of oranges in 30 minutes, avoid excess baggage fee

Photo : Dmitry Feoktistov / Contributor ( Getty Images )

I travel on the cheap. I’ve taken cross-country buses overnight to avoid airfare, I’ve seen miscellaneous genitalia in unisex Austrian hostels, and I always, always, always opt for budget economy fare. Baggage fees can be murder, which is why I’ve been known to skip the suitcase and cram my belongings into a backpack, zipping spare underpants into my coat pockets. But four men in China’s Yunnan province recently claimed the title of Thrifty Travel Kings when they avoided baggage fees by scarfing down about 66 pounds of oranges in under 30 minutes.

Insider reports that the four travelers were coworkers who had purchased a large box of oranges during a business trip to Kunming. But when they tried to check their bags for their flight home, they were met with 300 yuan (about $47) in excess baggage fees due to the oranges. The men told China’s Global Times the fee was “more than they could afford,” but they didn’t want the crate to go to waste. They decided to devour the entire crate of oranges before boarding the plane, finishing off the oranges in under half an hour.

“We just stood there and ate the whole thing up. It took about 20 to 30 minutes,” one of the four said. “We never want to have any oranges again,” he added. The travelers also began to suffer from mouth ulcers soon after their citrusy feast. Ah, the things we do to save a buck.