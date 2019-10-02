Food is delicious.
Burning Questions

What is sodium benzoate, and why is it in my food?

Allison Robicelli
Filed to:ingredients decoded
42
Save
Graphic: Libby McGuire
Burning QuestionsBurning QuestionsBurning Questions is The Takeout's Q&A feature that satiates your food and drink curiosities
PrevNextView All

Welcome to another installment of Ingredients Decoded, where we check out the ingredient label of packaged food, arbitrarily select something we don’t understand or cannot pronounce, and figure out what it actually is. Is it good? Is it bad? We don’t know! That’s something that scientists and “wellness gurus” can argue about. We just want find some basic answers so that you may jump to your very own wild conclusions.

This week we’re looking at sodium benzoate, which is found in sodas, salad dressings, salsas, soy sauce and other things that are acidic. It’s synthesized in a lab from benzoic acid—a natural preservative—and sodium hydroxide, which helps it dissolve when added to water-based substances. Benzoic acid is naturally occurring; you can find it in fruits, berries, and spices like cloves and cinnamon. You’ve probably heard of sodium hydroxide before by it’s more common name, lye, which is a highly caustic base. It’s highly poisonous on its own but, as anyone who has ever made a baking soda volcano can tell you, when combined with an acid, it’s pH changes into something that won’t cause excruciatingly painful chemical burns.

Advertisement

Once synthesized, sodium benzoate inhibits the growth of yeast, mold and nasty bacteria that could grow and thrive in acidic conditions. When it combines with asorbic acid—a.k.a. vitamin C—if can cause a reaction that produces benzene, which is a component in gasoline. This is one of the many fearmongering-friendly factoids you’ll read about sodium benzoate in “holistic medicine” resources, which don’t take into account the fact that, in food and beverages, it’s used in extremely low concentrations—normally around 0.025%.

Sodium benzoate can also be found in non-edible things such as cosmetics, shampoo, fireworks. Remember: just because something is found in both edible and non-edible things doesn’t mean that your food is actually made out of fireworks. (We’re looking at you, Panera Bread.)

Share This Story

More in Burning Questions

Do cucumbers actually reduce eye puffiness?
What is fermented pizza dough, and does it taste better?
Is there any reason to put raw steak on a black eye?
What can I use as a tomato paste substitute?
What’s xanthan gum and why is it in my food?
Should you wash and reuse Ziploc bags?

About the author

Allison Robicelli
Allison Robicelli

Allison Robicelli is the staff writer for The Takeout, a former professional baker, the host of The Robicelli Argument Clinic Podcast, and a nascent birding enthusiast.

TwitterPosts