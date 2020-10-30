What’s the best use for non-extra virgin olive oil?

Welcome to Burning Questions, The Takeout’s video series in which we answer all your culinary quandaries and ponderings.



Extra virgin olive oil is so ubiquitous in recipes that it even has its own abbreviation: EVOO. Since cooks are so particular about its use, you might naturally assume that regular old non-extra-virgin olive oil is somehow an inferior product. But that’s not necessarily true! Both EVOO and non-EVOO have their benefits, depending on what you’re cooking and how you want the final dish to taste. We spoke with experts to determine the best uses for each type of oil; you can find the full story here.