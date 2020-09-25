Food is delicious.
Food is delicious.
What is edible gold?

Welcome to Burning Questions, The Takeout’s video series in which we answer all your culinary quandaries and ponderings.

Edible gold has gone mainstream. It’s a quick and easy way to make a dish look too good to eat—or at least too good for the likes of you. It’s the fast-track to fanciness, is what we’re saying. But what exactly is that gold daubed atop your sushi, or gilding the surface of your chocolate torte? What are you ingesting when you eat through this pretty metallic layer? We consulted experts to find out. For the full investigation, head here.

