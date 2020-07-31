What is bologna, exactly?

Welcome to Burning Questions, The Takeout’s video series in which we answer all your culinary quandaries and ponderings.

Bologna is a deli meat that millions of Americans slap between slices of bread every single day, though thinking too hard about what it actually is before we eat it might cause us to shudder and insist that some things are better left unknown. Really, though, it turns out that bologna is pretty straightforward, no more or less harrowing to hear about than the production of any other deli meat. We consulted expert sources to find out what exactly bologna is; if you’re tired of wondering, watch the video above. And if you’re still left with questions about America’s most mysterious meat, read the full investigation here.