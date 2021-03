When it comes to wine terminology, there are lots of words that swirl around the tasting table: legs, appellation, aeration, medium-bodied (?), and, of course, terroir. What does “terroir” refer to, exactly? Is it something you can actually taste in your glass? In the video above, we demystify this term in order to help you gain confidence in your wine knowledge. For more information on the phenomenon of terroir, head here.

