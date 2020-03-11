Last Call: What should we cook together?

Photo : Lordn ( iStock )

On almost no other website do I give thanks for the comments section. But on The Takeout, our engaged and vocal audience is our greatest asset. Every night when our writers are deciding what to make for dinner, each and every one of our readers is out there puzzling through the same thing. So why not pool our resources and ideas and figure out what to make all together?

Personally, my biggest conundrum is finding something that I can prep in the morning before I leave for work, or something that can be thrown together very quickly once I’m home for the night, because starting right at 5 p.m., I get so hangry I could angrily faint. But maybe it’s not dinner recipes you’re after—maybe you want to make a big, weekend-consuming brunch or experiment with a technical skill, such as rolling out puff pastry. Or you want to find delicious ways to incorporate more vegetables in your diet. Or you’re looking for any excuse to use your air fryer. Whatever the case, we want to design recipes for your needs. So if you have anything rolling around in your beautiful brains that we should extract and dish up for dinner, please let us know, and we’ll begin prepping for surgery.