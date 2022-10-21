It seems like every day there’s some pretty demoralizing news about inflation and how it’s pumping up the prices of all our favorite things. (Well, not quite all of our favorites.) Fast food in particular has seen both shrinkflation and shady rewards p oints restructuring lately, all designed to make your dollar worth less—s o when we read about Wendy’s new breakfast deal , we heaved a sigh of relief.

W endy’s new $3 breakfast deal: What you need to know

Starting Monday, October 24, Wendy’s will offer a $3 breakfast combo featuring your choice of a Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant or a Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant, plus a small order of Seasoned Potatoes. That’s $3 total. The deal runs through November 20.

Notably, this is not a deal exclusive to the app, as so many are. For those who are tired of being asked to log on via mobile device or join a rewards program to unlock good deals, here’s the best part: You can take advantage of this deal any way you want to, whether you prefer ordering online, via mobile app, or in person at your local Wendy’s dining room or drive-thru. Nice and simple.

I’ve got to say, $3 is a really refreshing price for what amounts to a whole meal. We at The Takeout are pretty big fans of Wendy’s croissant bun, which Allison Robicelli described as “ light and flaky, but has the sturdiness of a proper sandwich bun. It’s beautifully buttery without being too rich.”

I can personally vouch for the p otatoes as well: They’re heavily seasoned, and when they’re piping hot and crispy, they beat out a mushy hash brown any day of the week. Much better than some other Wendy’s potatoes we can think of.

By now you’ve probably noticed the $3 combo doesn’t come with a beverage pairing , but I can’t be the only commuter for whom that’s no big deal . The first thing I do when I wake up in the morning is brew coffee at home , so I’m already caffeinated before I run out the door. A ll I’m looking for when I hop off the bus is a quick bite that I can schlep to the office and plop down at my desk . For $3, Wendy’s is offering a decent way to start the day without having to groan about spending too much before you even start work for the day . No Frosty-ccino required.

