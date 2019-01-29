Photo: Creative-Family (iStock)

The press release from Mt. Hood Cannabis Company reads as perfect stoner logic: “Nothing goes better with Super Bowl than pizza” (except for wings, although the release points out that 12.5 million pizzas are predicted to be ordered on the big day). And nothing goes better with pizza than weed. Ergo, weed + pizza + Super Bowl Sunday delivery = ideal combo.



Let’s just cut to the chase here: You can get weed delivered? Apparently so in Oregon, as the Mt. Hood Cannabis Company (“Kind Educated Budtenders, Craft Cannabis, Incredible Edibles and Concentrates,” says the website) is using Sunday’s big game to kick off its delivery service. All you have to do on Super Bowl Sunday is order “half of a flower,” and you’ll get a large cheese or pepperoni pizza along with your sweet, sweet bud.

Mt. Hood’s director of marketing Devin Houston explains the pot-fueled thought process, “We were enjoying a joint and a slice of Mogul Mountain pizza while brainstorming marketing opportunities for our dispensary when it hit us. Let’s announce our new weed delivery with free pizza, and what better way to kick it off than over Super Bowl weekend.” The shop, “owned by Michael and Cheryl Budd” (emphasis theirs), then partnered with local Mogul Mountain Pizza to delivery the perfect football-weed snack. Which will likely make for a fun Super Bowl party, but may also make all those new ads even more confusing/hilarious. Why is The Dude talking to Carrie Bradshaw?