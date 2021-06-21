We still can’t confirm if Subway’s tuna is real

Photo : Jörg Carstensen/picture alliance ( Getty Images )

In all of the time I’ve spent writing and reading about food, I’ve never seen any restaurant chain embroiled in as much trouble as Subway is right now. It’s clear that things are just getting worse for the chain’s franchisees, and it’s hard not to feel bad for small business owners trying to make a living.

Advertisement

But it gets worse. There was a lawsuit filed earlier this year regarding Subway’s tuna. It alleged that what Subway served wasn’t actually tuna, but rather a mixture of various fish. Subway vehemently denied these charges. Initially, I chalked it up as a frivolous lawsuit, but now I’m not so certain. The New York Times conducted an independent test of Subway’s tuna and the results are quite puzzling.

In an email to The New York Times, the company said, “Subway’s tuna sandwich ranks among our guests’ favorite sandwiches.” I’ve had Subway’s tuna before, and, honestly, it’s fine. It’s a run-of-the-mill tuna sandwich and scratches that itch if that’s what you’re in the mood for. But after the lawsuit, the author of the article, Julia Carmel, was curious, so she decided to get some sandwiches tested at an independent lab for tuna content.

Carmel gutted five footlong subs that contained nothing but tuna, sourced from multiple Subway locations in Los Angeles, and sent the contents off to a lab that specializes in testing fish. (The lab wished to stay anonymous for the article so as not to endanger any possible future business with Subway.) Carmel ordered a $500 PCR test, which quickly makes a massive amount of copies of a specific DNA sample (we’re talking up to billions). She wanted to determine whether the samples contained one of five tuna species.

While the U.S. Food and Drug Administration defines 15 species as tuna via the Seafood List, its guide to acceptable market names for seafood, Subway’s sourcing statement says it uses only two varieties in its sandwiches: skipjack and yellowfin tuna. Those should be identifiable as Katsuwonus pelamis and T. albacares.

Former Subway employees confirmed that the fish came in pouches with flakes soaking in a brine solution, much like any canned tuna you’ve probably eaten, and it’s mixed with only mayonnaise on-site at each restaurant.

When the test results came back, the lab sent Carmel an email that read, “No amplifiable tuna DNA was present in the sample and so we obtained no amplification products from the DNA. Therefore, we cannot identify the species.” What have I been eating this whole time?

Advertisement

A lab spokesman clarified the results. “There’s two conclusions,” he said. “One, it’s so heavily processed that whatever we could pull out, we couldn’t make an identification. Or we got some and there’s just nothing there that’s tuna.”

That being said, there’s some big complications with testing fish like this. Once tuna has been cooked, as it is before it’s shipped to restaurants, its protein becomes denatured, which means identifiable characteristics have been likely erased from the meat, making it nearly impossible to identify. So it’s possible that the fish is indeed tuna. Whether or not it’s skipjack or yellowfin, as declared, is harder to determine. This gets into issues of labeling (which we’ve found can be fishy in and of itself).

Advertisement

Personally, I’m inclined to think it’s tuna. But even so, this is just another issue chipping away at the public perception of Subway, and problems just keep adding up for the chain. Give the New York Times piece a read, as it also goes into fishing practices and how tuna is processed along the way to restaurants, and... I’ll probably be making my own tuna sandwiches from now on.