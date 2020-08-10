Food is delicious.
Food is delicious.
We question Goldie Hawn’s dishwashing technique, but not her skills

marnieshure
Marnie Shure
Goldie Hawn, September 2017
Goldie Hawn, September 2017
Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

It’s a Monday morning and we’ve already hit you with a dire aluminum can shortage, some bleak news out of Florida, and a bear who couldn’t even find the pizza it sought. As a palate cleanser (since your typical palate cleanser of LaCroix might be threatened by the aforementioned aluminum can shortage), we offer you this video of Goldie Hawn doing the dishes with her family, finding ways to turn a chore into a workout routine.

Some thoughts here:

  • The aesthetic choice to mix athleisure with expensive jewelry is one that Goldie has either made accidentally or on purpose, but in either case, it is working
  • The plate going into the cabinet is far too wet! Who’s slacking on drying duty?
  • Goldie’s intimately familiar with “Hey Ya!” otherwise she wouldn’t have raced to return to the sink just in time for the chorus
  • The inefficiencies of Goldie’s washing technique leave designated dish dryer Boston Russell a lot more work to do, ultimately, but he doesn’t seem to mind
  • Anytime a celebrity, or anyone else, has the option to go with the red knobs on their Wolf range, they should absolutely do it
  • Do those countertops look gray or green to you? This absolutely doesn’t matter, but I like thinking of other excuses to stare at Goldie Hawn’s lovely kitchen.
  • Speaking of this palatial kitchen and its many lovely fixtures... is there not a dishwasher installed to handle all the work while Goldie and her family dance with abandon?
Only suggested improvements to the next dishwashing video are as follows:

  • Could use more dog
  • Could use more Kurt
Marnie Shure

Marnie Shure is editor in chief of The Takeout.

DISCUSSION

simon-on-the-river3
simon-on-the-river3

Are you sure (Shure?) Goldie hasn’t been watching Eric and Ernie make breakfast?