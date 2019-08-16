Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

I doubt your brain works like mine (and if it does, condolences), but I found this video from Wryfield Laboratories immensely satisfying. It’s of tomatoes being sliced, but the footage is reversed, and so you’re watching pieces of tomato magically restored. And the soundtrack, which may or may not have been digitally added, but which sounds like scratching and chopping blocks? #ChefsKiss

Enjoy your weekend, everyone. We’re excited to tell you about some new additions to The Takeout team.