Food is delicious.
Newswire

Watch Jimmy Fallon take BTS to Katz’s for their first pastrami experience

Allison Robicelli
Filed to:bts
btsJimmy FallonTVKatz'spastrami
4
Save
Screenshot: The Tonight Show (YouTube)

BTS is quite possibly the biggest band in the world, and yet I know almost nothing about them outside of the fact that they comprise 80% of Twitter’s trending topics. But I do know quite a bit about Katz’s pastrami sandwiches, which Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, V, Suga, RM, and J-Hope were first introduced to yesterday, courtesy of Jimmy Fallon. Watch the footage below and keep your eyes out for these three great moments that will give you a deeper understanding of the Katz’s experience:

1. RM attempting to comprehend portion sizes

2. RM wondering aloud where the vegetables are

3. Jimmy Fallon pointing and laughing at J-Hope for attempting to use ketchup, which is a perfectly acceptable response to anyone holding a bottle of ketchup at Katz’s

All in all, the boy band seemed to have a good time. And now we must all brace for a flood of preteens to beg their parents to take them to Katz’s.

Advertisement
Allison Robicelli

Allison Robicelli is The Takeout staff writer, a former professional chef, the author of three books, and a swan meat influencer. Questions about recipes or need cooking advice? Tweet @Robicellis.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Takeout

Gumbo Bread is the Mardi Gras recipe of your dreams

Food halls are booming, for better or worse

A brief history of Hoppin’ John, the soul food classic that brings good luck

You can make shrimp and grits in 15 minutes—just use popcorn