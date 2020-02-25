Watch Jimmy Fallon take BTS to Katz’s for their first pastrami experience

Screenshot : The Tonight Show ( YouTube )

BTS is quite possibly the biggest band in the world, and yet I know almost nothing about them outside of the fact that they comprise 80% of Twitter’s trending topics. But I do know quite a bit about Katz’s pastrami sandwiches, which Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, V, Suga, RM, and J-Hope were first introduced to yesterday, courtesy of Jimmy Fallon. Watch the footage below and keep your eyes out for these three great moments that will give you a deeper understanding of the Katz’s experience:



1. RM attempting to comprehend portion sizes

2. RM wondering aloud where the vegetables are

3. Jimmy Fallon pointing and laughing at J-Hope for attempting to use ketchup, which is a perfectly acceptable response to anyone holding a bottle of ketchup at Katz’s

All in all, the boy band seemed to have a good time. And now we must all brace for a flood of pre teens to beg their parents to take them to Katz’s.