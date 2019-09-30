Photo: Andronius (iStock)

When you go camping, you’re essentially going to a bear’s house and crashing on his couch without asking. If a whole bunch of humans showed up at my place unannounced, built a fire in my living room, and brought over a smorgasbord of their exotic human food and didn’t offer to share, I would not take it nearly as well as most bears do. I would find it even more egregious if said randos strung their food up in a tree like a delicious hot dog packed pinata. In the eyes of a bear, we are rude, entitled freeloaders, and honestly, none of us can argue with that. Now, according to Southern Living, it seems the are bears are mad as hell and they are not going to take it anymore.

Park rangers at Grandfather State Park in North Carolina have taken to Facebook to warn that the bears have grown wise to our tricks and, very likely, have begun to organize amongst themselves. They’ve already figured out how to foil the classic “hang our food in a tree so bears can’t get it” tactic. They’ve begun to train baby bears in the art of breaking into cars, something adult bears have already become quite adept at. They’re bravely meandering into campsites. The bears are no longer amused by our sylvan sojourns to enjoy the technicolor fall foliage. They are ready to take what is rightfully theirs: our food.

Now that the bears have become smart enough to outfox us, rangers want all campers to review the Not Getting Eaten By Bears 101 curriculum: