Advertisement

“Attention customers: walking up to our drive thru window while playing engine noises on your phone doesn’t count as a car,” the 2015 tweet reads. I am guessing this is a rare occurrence, but if any of you have tried this, let me know immediately, since you’d be my new hero.

As for Wendy’s, according to users in this Reddit thread, the official stance is that Wendy’s will not serve pedestrians in the drive-thru. One Reddit user, speaking from an employee’s standpoint, replied, “Our company policy is we’re not allowed to take walk up orders through the drive thru. Safety reasons. If you’re not a dick about it I’ll usually take care of you. But it varies store by store.”

Advertisement

If you ever do happen to be served as a pedestrian in the drive-thru lane, it’s probably only because someone is bending the rules for you, so don’t expect that treatment every time. For us lucky walkers who are able to exist without the hassle of a car, the tradeoff is sacrificing drive-thru access.