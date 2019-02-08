Photo: SeanPavonePhoto (iStock)

If you couldn’t get in on the White Castle Valentine’s Day reservations, you might have another, equally unpretentious option: Waffle House announces it will bring back a white tablecloth, candlelit dining experience to nearly 200 locations on February 14. For a 12th year, Waffle House will dim the lights, offer a special menu, and put on some Boyz II Men (Editor’s note: Boyz II Men soundtrack not guaranteed) for the most commercially romantic day of the year.



The annual event began in 2008 with a single Waffle House restaurant in John’s Creek, Georgia, whose manager rolled out the red carpet (er, white tablecloth) for Valentine’s Day diners. It’s since spread to locations in 21 states. Waffle House’s website lists participating restaurants, along with phone numbers and a name to ask for to place your reservation. If you’re at the Waffle House in Russellville, Alabama, ask for Tina! Seriously!

You may dismiss the Valentine’s Day special as ironic, but The Takeout offers no judgment. For busy couples, people on a budget, or just lovers who love each other and also waffles (count me in all three categories), a Valentine’s Day dinner at Waffle House sounds both practical and memorable—definitely more so than a home-cooked lobster disaster or an overprixed prix-fixe at a fondue chain.