Food is delicious.
ShopSubscribe
Food is delicious.
Newswire

Waffle House releases bacon-scented beer, proves God not dead

lillianstone
Lillian Stone
Filed to:Beer
Beerwaffle house
1
Save
Two cans of Bacon and Kegs beer
Photo: Brock Company Creative

Here at The Takeout, we usually do a pretty good job of sorting overly sensationalized promotional items from genuinely awesome brand collaborations. And on this glorious Monday, I’m pleased to report on a really, really good one: Waffle House’s brand new bacon-scented beer, a collab with a small-town Georgia brewery.

Advertisement

Waffle House Bacon & Kegs, a 6.5% ABV red ale, is the brainchild of Oconee Brewing Company, a small brewery located in Greensboro, Georgia, just over an hour east of Waffle House headquarters. It’s got all of the malty sweetness of a traditional red ale with a touch of smoky bacon, and it sounds pretty dang sublime. The brewery describes how the bacon stands out from the beer’s medium hop aroma:

The malty sweetness of the base beer blends perfectly with the salty, savory, and smoky bacon extract to create a delicious and unique beer. Bacon & Kegs pairs well with breakfast food items (obviously!) or can be enjoyed as a stand-alone, soon to be iconic beer.

Advertisement

Everything about the beer seems to drive home Waffle House’s down-home appeal. The beer is brewed by Oconee, and the packaging was designed by nearby creative agency Brock Company Creative. For now, the beer’s distribution is also on a relatively small scale. Bacon & Kegs will be available in six-packs of 12-ounce cans or on draft (growlers included) exclusively at Oconee Brewery starting Friday, December 18. Here’s hoping for a wider distribution in the not-so-distant future. Like a Waffle House pecan waffle, this is something I can see myself enjoying at truly any time of day.

Lillian Stone

Staff writer @ The Takeout. Pork shoulder princess @ Chicago.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Takeout

Some traditions are eternal, and my grandma’s eggs and anchovy appetizer is one of them

Buzzfeed kicks off Thanksgiving with this polarizing food quiz

This week on The Takeout: Hibernation Holiday

On Dessert Week, no Great British Baking Show contestant is ready for this jelly

DISCUSSION