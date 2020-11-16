Waffle House releases bacon-scented beer, proves God not dead

Photo : Brock Company Creative

Here at The Takeout, we usually do a pretty good job of sorting overly sensationalized promotional items from genuinely awesome brand collaborations. And on this glorious Monday, I’m pleased to report on a really, really good one: Waffle House’s brand new bacon-scented beer, a collab with a small-town Georgia brewery.

Waffle House Bacon & Kegs, a 6.5% ABV red ale, is the brainchild of Oconee Brewing Company, a small brewery located in Greensboro, Georgia, just over an hour east of Waffle House headquarters. It’s got all of the malty sweetness of a traditional red ale with a touch of smoky bacon, and it sounds pretty dang sublime. The brewery describes how the bacon stands out from the beer’s medium hop aroma:

The malty sweetness of the base beer blends perfectly with the salty, savory, and smoky bacon extract to create a delicious and unique beer. Bacon & Kegs pairs well with breakfast food items (obviously!) or can be enjoyed as a stand-alone, soon to be iconic beer.

Everything about the beer seems to drive home Waffle House’s down-home appeal. The beer is brewed by Oconee, and the packaging was designed by nearby creative agency Brock Company Creative. For now, the beer’s distribution is also on a relatively small scale. Bacon & Kegs will be available in six-packs of 12-ounce cans or on draft (growlers included) exclusively at Oconee Brewery starting Friday, December 18. Here’s hoping for a wider distribution in the not-so-distant future. Like a Waffle House pecan waffle, this is something I can see myself enjoying at truly any time of day.