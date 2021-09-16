Welcome to Like A Virgin, a column in which we recommend a different zero-ABV drink each week. They’re not “near beers,” they’re not “mocktails”—they’re delicious beverages that anyone and everyone should try at least once. Got an idea for a future Like A Virgin column? Email us at hello@thetakeout.com.



VYBES is a Los Angeles–based wellness drink brand that’s popular with a whole bunch of celebrities I’ve never heard of, which makes me worry I’m not cool enough to drink it. But maybe I’m overthinking things? I have a tendency to do that a lot, thanks to an anxiety disorder that seems to get worse every time I watch the news or check in on Twitter. I mean, who—besides my teenage sons—could possibly care that I’m not as cool as Blackbear, or don’t wear (or know anything about) Pizzaslime?



I shouldn’t care, though it does weigh on me how I used to be “with it,” but then they changed what “it” was. Now what I’m with isn’t “it,” and what’s “it” seems weird and sca—okay, you know what? I’m doing it again. I need to calm my ass down. I should drink another VYBES.

VYBES has two separate lines of beverages, and they are both excellent. The best way to describe these CBD drinks is “Snapple for adults.” The product wisely treats its hemp-derived CBD not as an additive, but as a central ingredient, balancing every flavor so beautifully that it practically drinks like a cocktail. (I recommend drinking VYBES out of a fancy glass.) My personal favorite is the Blackberry Hibiscus, which is rich like red wine and will inspire you to slow down to fully savor it.

Also slowing you down will be the CBD, because this stuff works. I’ve been drinking it on the job to get me through the afternoon, as a morning full of the hottest food news that’s fit to print can often fritz my brain. VYBES chills me out so much, I’m not even worrying about being worried. Why, just yesterday I was enjoying a bottle of limited-edition Watermelon Slime (it really does taste like fresh watermelon!), and the fact that it’s a collaboration with Pizzaslime didn’t make me start pondering my own mortality even once.

VYBES’ other line of beverages is a trio of effervescent adapotogen elixirs, which layer fresh fruit flavors atop a tonic of ashwagandha, rhodiola, elderberry, and red ginseng root extracts, fortified with L-Theanine, L-Tyrosine, Vitamin C, and Zinc. If that all reads like gibberish to you, no worries; the important thing to know is that these are even more cocktail-ish than the CBD drinks are, thanks to a gentle lip-tickling fizziness that forces the occasional giggle.

The elixirs can be enjoyed in any sort of glass, but the nicer the glass, the better the experience will feel, and isn’t feeling good exactly what you’re seeking from an adaptogen tonic in the first place? All three flavors—Apricot Lemon, Pineapple Ginger, and Watermelon Lime—are outstanding, which is why I suggest going for the mixed pack. Treat yourself to the larger box. You’ll be glad you did.