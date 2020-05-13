Virginia restaurant fills its empty dining room with creepy life-sized mannequins

Chef Patrick O’Connell and Luray Photo : The Washington Post ( Getty Images )

Virginia is scheduled to start reopening this Friday, May 15; restaurants will open again two weeks later, on May 29. And The Inn At Little Washington, a three-Michelin-starred joint located in the Blue Ridge Mountains about 90 minutes outside Washington, DC, has already started taking reservations.



Advertisement

There’s just one problem, though: under Governor Ralph Northam’s proposed regulations, restaurants can only be at 50% capacity and diners can only sit outside. That means that The Inn At Little Washington’s lavish dining room would remain unoccupied, and owner-chef Patrick O’Connell thinks that would look sad.

But O’Connell has a plan. He’s going to fill the dining room with mannequins dressed in 1940s costumes! “That’s right,” The Washingtonian confirms, “life-size human dolls—kind of like that scene in Home Alone when Kevin throws a mannequin holiday party to fool the burglars.” (The article notes that O’Connell majored in drama in college.) He also plans to provide guests with custom-made face masks bearing Marilyn Monroe’s smile and George Washington’s chin.

Advertisement

Washington, Virginia, where the Inn is located, hasn’t had any COVID-19 cases that O’Connell knows of, and while he expects he’ll be hosting guests from big Washington up the road, which has had many more cases (so many that representatives from the four counties closest to the city have sent a letter to the governor arguing that they were nowhere near ready to reopen), he says he’s taking precautions.

“I think it would do people a world of good to reduce their anxiety level when they come out to a place which is still unaffected,” he said, “because if you watch your television, you think that there isn’t such a place under a bubble.”

Wednesday's Best Deals: Nintendo Switch Lite, Eufy P1 Smart Scale,... Read on The Inventory

Yeah, but now there are big, creepy dolls, so how does that help anxiety?