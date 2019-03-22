Photo: RuthBlack (iStock), Graphic: timoph (iStock)

When I told my husband I was writing about vasectomies today, the vasectomy veteran asked, “is it about how to thaw frozen peas?” Actually, it’s a vasectomy story with a food connection. After all, cakes are for celebrating, and getting snipped is reason for celebration. So why not a cake?

A bakery in Nashville recently created a vasectomy cake, says Fox 17 News in Nashville. This raises the question of what other life events could be cake-worthy: Wisdom teeth? Menopause? Finally paying off your student loans? Hey, why not, if that just means more cake. Some even point to this as a growing trend, with similar messages like “So Long Swimmers” and “Snip Snip Hooray.”

Maybe the most interesting part of the story, though, is the timing: Fox 17 references this The Washington Post from piece a few years ago pointing to an increase in vasectomies during March Madness. This makes total sense. If you’re going to be hanging around with a bag of frozen peas in your lap for a few days, a multi-day, long-running sporting event would be an ideal distraction.