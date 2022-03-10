Last year, the ice cream community rallied around a limited-edition flavor with a fervor usually reserved for streetwear and concert tickets. I’m referring to Van Leeuwen’s Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, the flavor that sent the Takeout team reeling in pleasure during its initial drop last July. It also sold out almost instantly not once, but twice. I saw the best minds of my generation destroyed by crashing websites, driven mad with the knowledge that they’d never be able to score one of these sweet, cheesy pints. Friends, I have great news: Kraft Macaroni & Cheese ice cream is back, and it’ll be a lot easier to score a pint this time around—because it’s coming to Walmart.

In a press release sent to The Takeout, Van Leeuwen announced the launch of seven flavors to be sold exclusively at Walmart locations nationwide. Those flavors include Kraft Macaroni & Cheese. If you’re unfamiliar with the flavor, Van Leeuwen describes it thusly:

“To create the creamy treat, Van Leeuwen churned the familiar, cheesiness of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese into their ice cream made with only a few ingredients. The result? A cool, creamy scoop of ice cream that brings that comforting, nostalgic feeling from a warm bowl of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese.”

The good news: the Walmart partnership means more people can get their hands on the ice cream without ordering online and paying the outrageous markup for shipping. The bad news is, as of now, the cheesy ice cream will only be on Walmart shelves for a 10-week “rotation period.” The rotation period starts Monday, March 14, and includes six other pint flavors: Pizza (we’ll have more on that later), Hot Honey, Royal Wedding Cake, Bourbon Cherries Jubilee, and Wild Blueberry Shortcake pints.

Per the release, Van Leeuwen has plans to “refresh” the flavors later in the summer. Fingers crossed that the Kraft pints have staying power.



