Transitions are rarely easy. And preparing an entire state population to legally consume a standard batch of Bud Light? With a shift this world-altering, there’s bound to be some growing pains. In Utah’s case, those pains may include Utahans dressing as witches and dead celebrities and puns with their wits utterly about them.

Despite public opposition from the powerful Church of Latter-Day Saints, Utahans will, beginning November 1, have access to mildly boozier brews. In March, legislators reached a compromise that would raise the legal alcohol limit in beverages from 3.2% alcohol by weight to 4%. That’s about 5% alcohol by volume, the standard industry measurement. The change will open up a whole new world of beers available to drink in the Beehive State, from Michelob Light (4.3% ABV) to Coors Light (4.2% ABV) to—well, yeah, it’s mostly light beers.

Before the Nov. 1 shift, though, according to Fox 13, many of those 3.2% beers will no longer be produced in anticipation of the law change. This could result in certain beer brands being temporarily out-of-stock. Andy Zewber, president of General Distributing, described the shortage to Fox 13 as “kind of inevitable,” but said without the law change there would be permanent out-of-stocks. So, it’s a net positive for beer-drinking Utahans.

At this point, it’s unclear how dire the Utah beer shortage will be. But if beer is sparse come October 31, I recommend Utahans waiting outside a beer store avoid sporting a neck-to-toe gold spandex suit, as I did at age 23, a “costume” that’s only fully appreciated once you have a buzz on.