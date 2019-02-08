Photo: Wavebreakmedia, Graphic: Jimmy Hasse

Last Call Last Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today.

How to easily hang a picture using a fork

I forgot where I saw this video this week, probably on Twitter, but as a newish homeowner I found this 13-second clip enlightening. Who ever needs to buy picture hangers and hooks again? Not me. Thanks, internet, and thanks, forks!

Have a great weekend, everyone, and we’ll see you next week for a weeklong celebration of our favorite stink. [Kevin Pang]