Last CallLast Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today.
How to easily hang a picture using a fork
I forgot where I saw this video this week, probably on Twitter, but as a newish homeowner I found this 13-second clip enlightening. Who ever needs to buy picture hangers and hooks again? Not me. Thanks, internet, and thanks, forks!
Have a great weekend, everyone, and we’ll see you next week for a weeklong celebration of our favorite stink. [Kevin Pang]