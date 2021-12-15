America runs on caffeine. That’s how that saying goes, right? Whatever the phrase is, it’s not wholly accurate. SimpleTexting, a text messaging and marketing service, recently reported the results of a survey in which respondents across the United States were asked about their coffee consumption, or rather their coffee obsession. And not every state had love for the beverage.

In a survey of 3,215 adults across the country SimpleTexting asked participants to “rate their coffee obsession on a scale of one to five, with one representing not obsessed at all, and five representing very obsessed.” The only states not included in the survey were Alaska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming because not enough people in those states responded.

Based on the responses received, SimpleTexting determined that the top 10 most coffee-obsessed states, aka those who ranked their coffee obsession at least above three, were:



West Virginia Virginia Maine Ohio Oregon Illinois Nebraska North Carolina Connecticut Kentucky

At the bottom of the pack, states that rated their coffee obsession under three, were:

Arizona (tied for 1st) Utah (tied for 1st) Idaho New Jersey New Mexico Minnesota Colorado Mississippi Vermont Wisconsin

In addition to outing people’s coffee-obsession, the survey also explored the average number of cups people consume each day, milk preferences, most common caffeine side effects and the greatest debate: Starbucks or Dunkin’? No offense to Dunkin’, but I saw this Starbucks win coming a mile away. The brand beat out Dunkin’ with 63% of respondents preferring it to its doughnut master competitor. What struck me as most interesting was the fact that the state where the most cups of coffee were consumed in a day, Michigan, only came out to about two and a half cups. I would have imagined true coffee dedication would have been close to four or five cups. Check out the full survey results here.



And as always, take these results with a grain of salt. I mean, if a marketing team messaged you about your coffee obsession, wouldn’t your response depend on the time of day, or the time of year? I know mine would.