UPROXX writers share their favorite international condiments

Sometimes it’s hard to see past the trio of mustard, mayo, and ketchup in my fridge. They’re there, and usually the first thing I reach for if I’m making a sandwich or something. But beyond that, I’ve got a cache of other condiments, like Korean ssamjang (a fermented soybean and gochujang dipping sauce), fish sauce, and hoisin at the ready whenever the mood strikes.

UPROXX polled its writers to see what types of different condiments everyone had in their fridge, and the answers were pretty interesting. The list includes Wei-Chuan dumpling sauce (made out of soy sauce, vinegar, sugar, sesame oil, and spices), which is more or less the mixture I make when I want to dip pan-fried dumplings into something.

Another writer reaches for Squid brand fish sauce. I can attest to fish sauce being a great tool in the kitchen, and that all kitchens should have that on hand; it makes nearly any sauce better with just a tiny splash. And someone else has Maggi, a condiment I have but still don’t know how to use properly just yet. Chili crisp and harissa come next on the list

The last item is new to me: Lizano brand salsa. Next time I go shopping I’m going to keep my eye out for this, because it sounds delicious. It’s a Costa Rican sauce, light brown in color, that’s vegetable-based and is seasoned with cumin, turmeric, and mustard. It’s mainly uses as a condiment for rice, beans, and tamales, but is also good for mixing into dishes as well.

What about you? Are there any bottles or jars of international condiments that you just can’t live without?