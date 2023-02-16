United Airlines Is Bringing New Snacks On Board

United Airlines flights always present two free snack options on board domestic flights, and the hierarchy is clear: If the flight attendant asks, “Cookie or pretzel?” then you go with the cookie (which is, of course, a Biscoff), and if the question is, “Cookie or stroopwafel?” then you absolutely go stroopwafel—the MVP United Airlines snack, save for that harrowing year when the caramel treats were removed from in-flight service. Now, though, we might have to reconfigure our rankings, because United is bringing aboard three new complimentary snack options, all of which sound pretty tasty.

What new snacks will United Airlines offer on flights?

According to a press release sent to The Takeout, United will offer one of its three new snacks starting March 1, then debut the next two options starting in April. The new items will be added to the permanent snack lineup on all of the airline’s routes. Here’s the new lineup:

Dark Chocolate + Sea Salt Chocolate Crisps by Undercover Snacks: These “crisps,” which actually look pretty good

Apple and Mango Fruit Bars by That’s it : This is a snack bar made only of apple and mango. We’ve covered this brand before on-the-go snacks

: This is a snack bar made only of apple and mango. Savory Snack Mix by Summer Harvest: The press release describes this as a “medley of rye bagel chips, garlic bread bites, and pretzel twists,” which sounds a lot more appealing than the drab mini pretzels that mosey into the United rotation whenever stroopwafels aren’t around. This snack mix will debut on United flights starting April 1.

All of these snacks sound great, but one potential concern is whether this newfound wealth of snack options will overwhelm travelers and make the snack service take longer. Right now, it’s simple: The flight attendant holds up two options and passengers extend their little mitts toward the preferred one. But with five options to choose from, won’t things get stickier? Will it be hard to articulate “savory snack mix” from under an N95 mask? Is “Chocolate Crisps” an unwieldy phrase to shout over engine noise? Will there be a barrage of questioning about the ingredients in each item? Readers, if you’re traveling on any United flights this spring, let us know how things are playing out at 30,000 feet.