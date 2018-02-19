Too bad, hourglass fans: That timely shape is about to depart from your favorite breakfast cereal. ABC News reports that for the first time in 10 years, Lucky Charms is adding a new permanent marshmallow to its lineup: a surprisingly detailed unicorn head. “Magical” may be overstating it, but it certainly looks fancier than the pink hearts, yellow moons, orange stars, and green clovers we grew up with. Since then, blue diamonds, purple horseshoes, rainbows, and red balloons have been added to the colorful cereal.

The unicorn head was selected democratically, via an online Twitter poll. Brand marketing manager Josh DeWitt says that the “unicorn marshmallow was selected by their youngest consumers. ‘We decided to introduce a new charm with the help of the keepers of magic themselves—kids. They spoke, and after hearing their love for the magical unicorn, we listened.”

With all those other options in the running, we’re just glad that the “keepers of magic” didn’t select the poop emoji, honestly.