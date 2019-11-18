Food is delicious.
Newswire

Conagra introduces the Ultimate Burger, depleting well of names for plant-based meat

Aimee Levitt
Filed to:Meat
44
Save
Photo: Conagra

First came the Beyond Burger. Then came the Impossible Burger. And then the Awesome Burger. Now Conagra has decided it’s time to get into the plant-based burger game with the Ultimate Burger. Friends, it looks like the pool of names for plant-based meat, which was never very deep to begin with, is running dry.

Anyway, Gardein, which has been owned by Conagra since 2018, will release the Ultimate Burger in January. A six-pack of burgers will retail for $11.99, Yahoo! Finance reports, which is a pretty good deal compared to the Beyond burgers, which go for $5.99 for two. The Ultimate patties will be made from soy and pea protein, assorted spices, and canola oil, just like Gardein’s existing beefless beef products (including a meatless meatball, beefless slider, and beefless tips), but it’s a burger, which makes all the difference. Gardein will also introduce sausage and hot dogs under the Ultimate label.

Advertisement

Share This Story

meatless mondays, and tuesdays, and wednesdays, etc.

Nestle has a new plant-based burger, and it is Awesome
The newest entrant into the fake meat sweepstakes is... Mickey D’s
If fast food’s meatless meats aren’t healthier, why are we eating them?
B
Burger King’s Impossible Whopper changes the game
We’re already running out of Impossible Burgers
Meet the people trying to make Impossible meat taste plausible

About the author

Aimee Levitt
Aimee Levitt

Aimee Levitt is associate editor of The Takeout.

TwitterPosts