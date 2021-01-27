UK woman calls the fuzz after missing McDonald's breakfast cutoff

Photo : Alex Burstow ( Getty Images )

I understand being hangry in the morning. I do. If I don’t scarf down a bowl of Special K by 10 a.m., I’m a nightmare. But calling the cops because you can’t access your breakfast of choice? That’s just shitty behavior, man. I’m referring to this article in the New York Post, which explains that a UK woman recently called the police after she rolled up to a McDonald’s drive-thru window at 11:30 in the morning and found the restaurant had stopped serving breakfast. (McDonald’s locations in the United Kingdom do not serve all-day breakfast.)

According to a tweet from the Mid Sussex Neighborhood Police, the woman was so upset about having to order off the lunch menu that she demanded local officers pursue legal action. Against what or whom? I’m not sure.

In the tweet, Mid Sussex inspector Darren Taylor wrote that his department received “a call at 11:30 this morning from an angry lady who stated that due to the queue at the McDonalds drive-thru in EG, by the time she got to the window the breakfast service had stopped and she couldn’t order a breakfast.” The post concludes with the inspector writing, “The lady was given words of advice about ringing the Police.”

11:30 certainly does toe that tricky line between breakfast time and lunchtime, I’ll give her that. But if the woman was that hungry, she could’ve just gone with a McDouble. Either way, don’t call the Mid Sussex cops because you didn’t get your way. That’s a job for Officer Big Mac.