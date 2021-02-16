Scottish superheroine pushes enormous milk truck up icy hill

Photo : Anadolu Agency / Contributor ( Getty Images )

There’s nothing worse than getting your vehicle stuck on a snowy hill. Except, of course, if that vehicle is a massive truck full of fresh dairy products. We’ll call that a worst-case scenario. Fortunately, everyday heroes walk among us—like the Scottish woman who pushed a struggling dairy truck up an icy hill last week.

Metro UK reports that 33-year-old Charlene Leslie was filmed single-handedly pushing a massive Graham’s Dairy truck up a snow-covered street in Cowdenbeath, Fife. The truck got lodged during a blizzard last week just as Leslie was heading to the store with her two daughters in tow. “In the moment I wasn’t really thinking about me, I just wanted to help,” Leslie told local news sources. “A load of people were trying to push a car up the hill when I noticed the Graham’s truck coming behind it. Its front wheels were spinning, and it was stuck from all the snow.” She had her neighbor keep an eye on her kids while she pushed the truck from the back like a goddamn tank.

Leslie has since gone viral for her herculean strength, insisting that she “just wanted to help.” She’s even received a year’s supply of free dairy products from Graham’s as a reward for her efforts. Personally, I remain intrigued by this woman’s strength training regimen. I, too, would like to push a truck with my robust lady arms. Maybe they just grow ‘em different in Scotland... or maybe she’s been drinking her milk.

