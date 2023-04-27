Guess What These Food Items All Have In Common

Walking out of a restaurant and actually remembering to bring the leftovers home is a genuine accomplishment for many of us. No matter how good the food is, our brains don’t always register that we should be leaving with more items than we walked in with. But you know what’s an even bigger feat? Getting out of an Uber with your takeout box still in hand. According to Uber’s annual Lost & Found Index report, that’s a skill many of us still need to work on. Side note: Someone’s missing a crab.

The Uber report is exactly what it sounds like: a collection of the most unique items left behind in ride share vehicles across the previous year. There were some pretty surprising foods and beverages abandoned in the backseat from April 2022 to April 2023; the Lost & Found Index determines the “most unique” items to be whatever fell outside of the most frequently lost stuff.

The 10 most commonly forgotten items might sound familiar:

Clothing

Phones

Backpacks and purses

Wallets

Headphones

Jewelry

Keys

Books

Laptops

Watches

Uber declined to share whether or not any of the forgotten items found their way back home.

However, beyond those top abandoned items, the even more surprising standouts are the edibles we somehow managed to leave behind. The top 20 foods are as follows:

A crab

Saltine crackers

Packet of honey

Chicken fettuccine alfredo

Leftovers from dinner

Charcuterie board

4 jars of alfredo sauce

Roma tomatoes

Calculator and tacos

24 fresh organic eggs

6 cheesecakes

Fresh pack of Newport 100s a 42-oz. bottle of Olde English 800

Package of beef jerky

Frying pan

Chicken wings

Instant Pot and griddle

6 packages of frozen fries

10 lbs. of sugar

A pack of meat and a pack of lobster

Apples, yogurt drink, expensive bacon, onion, mints, candy bar

The general “leftovers from dinner” category is somehow the most striking. Don’t get me wrong, I value my leftovers as much as the next person, but is it really worth contacting Uber to track down my half-eaten torta?

We do have sympathy for anyone who left behind more precious cargo: their booze. Among the most uniquely reported drinks to be left behind in Uber cars were: a half gallon of Fireball, “My happy sauce,” “my 40 lol,” half pint of peach Amsterdam, and a pint of Smirnoff vodka. Other drink-related items also included a Super MarioLuigi kids’ drinking straw, a 12-pack of Pepsi with real sugar, and a brand-new espresso machine.

Why are some food and beverage items left behind in Uber rides so often? There could be a multitude of reasons, including Mercury being in the microwave (or whatever people say about Mercury). But the report did note some trends in passenger forgetfulness. For example, Sunday is the most common day for people to forget their groceries. And although you might think that the rise in egg prices would lead to people guarding their cartons like gold, Uber actually noted an uptick in reports of people leaving behind their eggs and wanting them back last year.

Now, what have we learned here today? That people leave a lot of weird shit in Uber vehicles? Well, yes. But also, you don’t know how important something is until it’s gone. I hope you got your calculator and tacos back, my fellow Uber passenger.