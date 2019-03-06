Photo: JoeGough (iStock)

Yesterday, Uber published its 2019 Lost & Found Index, which as you might guess, is a breakdown of what and when people forgot stuff (mostly phones) in the cars of strangers last year. What does that have to do with food, you might ask? Well, let me answer your question with a question: Which one of you somehow forgot TWENTY POUNDS OF MEAT in an Uber in the last year?

There are some other truly strange items in that list, including an eight-week-old chihuahua, a bird, and a fish tank containing both water and a fish—what’s wrong with people?—but somehow the meat is the one that stuck out to us. How forgetful do you have to be to leave behind so much meat? Perhaps it got placed in the trunk? That seems to make sense—but presumably, your whole reason for taking the Uber was that you also had to ferry 10 pounds of pulled chicken and 10 pounds of pulled pork, so it seems odd that such a thing would slip one’s mind.

A few of the other, more unusual food and food-adjacent items on the list:

A salmon head

A “medium sized medical marijuana pipe”

A propane tank

A tray of eggs

A Thanksgiving ham and some Italian sausage

“A special pizza costume”

Two pieces of wedding cake

“Limited edition Chance the Rapper Starbucks gift card”

And a “piece of parchment paper with sap on it”

Uber also helpfully notes that Sunday is the day people are most likely to forget entire cakes in someone else’s car, so be on the alert this weekend, I guess.