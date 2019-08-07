Photo: Simone Joyner (Getty Images)

Last Call Last Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today.

The Experience & Innocence tour of 2018 was the first U2 concert tour I’ve skipped since becoming a fan in 2001. It pains me as a U2 fan, because their last album Songs of Experience was truly awful. Which is to say, I’m not holding out hope for another Achtung Baby-level masterpiece.

But I was pleasantly surprised when I came across a remix of its classic “New Year’s Day” by the London group St Francis Hotel. Unlike many remixes, this one maintains the verve and aesthetics of the original track—it sounds right at home as a War outtake. It’s pretty great.