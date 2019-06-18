Last CallLast Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today.
The best story I’ve read this month unspooled over the course of just 10 tweets. I know, outrageous. Like the “baby shoes, never worn” story, it’s not just poignant and unsettling but also a master class in brevity.
I don’t want to ruin it if you’ve not yet read it—with more than 270,000 retweets to it now, you probably have—but I wanted to bring it to your quick attention. I’ve relayed this story to at least a handful of people in the past few weeks, but it never comes out as concisely and perfectly curious as the original.
Even if the story is a fake, I don’t care. Kudos to @sixthformpoet.
Advertisement