Twitter revives the harrowing Incredible Hulk cocktail

This is you after a few Incredible Hulks Photo : The Washington Post / Contributor ( Getty Images )

“Incredible Hulk” is trending on Twitter right now, and it’s not for the reason you think. The tweetstorm refers not to the Marvel character, but to a cocktail aptly named for its bright green hue. Twitter user solehimselff started the conversation with a tweet that read, “It’s was the best of times...it was the worst of times,” along with a picture of Hennessy cognac and Hpnotiq, a neon blue beverage that combines fruit juices, vodka, and cognac.

Turns out, the Incredible Hulk was created in 2003 by Victor Alvarez, a bartender at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ New York City restaurant, Justin’s. Rumor has it that Alvarez crafted the drink during a Hpnotiq launch event, when a spokesperson noticed more women reaching for Hpnotiq than men. In an attempt to make the drink a bit more assertive and universal, Alvarez threw in some Hennessy. The Hennessy’s warm brown color mixed with the blue Hpnotiq, creating the Hulk-like hue.

Now Twitter users are remembering all the good times they’ve had hulking out. “All I hear is my stomach emptying in random gas station bathrooms along the way home,” one Twitter user wrote. Another frankly concerning reply recommended mixing the Hulk “with a perc and some cocaine and some Xanax bars,” which I’m going to go ahead and discourage. Finally, the original poster DMed me a word of advice: “If you’re gonna have fun, go green.”