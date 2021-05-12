Cabin crew members and a chef serve business class meal on board during Turkish Airlines’ first flight from Istanbul to Ankara, on October 31, 2018 Photo : Anadolu Agency / Contributor ( Getty Images )

One sign that life is returning to normal is the slow resumption of travel plans, and that includes air travel. I haven’t been on a flight in a long time, so I can only imagine what it must feel like now. But maybe I should go visit Turkey, because I recently discovered—via travel site One Mile at a Time— that Turkish Airlines’ in-flight chefs are making a comeback this month on flights that are eight hours or longer. Here’s the thing: I had no idea that there were chefs on planes to begin with! Luxury feels so far away.

In-flight chefs on Turkish Airlines do multiple duties, from welcoming passengers, to taking orders, to prepping and serving the meals. That’s so cool. Turkish Airlines’ chairman of the board, M. Ilker Ayci, had this to say about the chefs:

“Throughout the past year, we’ve had to make many adjustments to our product and service offerings to protect the health and safety of our passengers and employees. Our award-winning dining service and Flying Chefs program is a distinguishing aspect of the airline and we are happy to reintroduce this our worldwide guests to make the flight experience as comfortable and enjoyable as possible.”

That being said, not everything on Turkish Airlines has resumed to normal service quite yet. Pre-departure beverages and meal display trolleys are still on hiatus.

Now, I realize that in-flight chefs are probably more for show than anything else (I imagine there’s no actual kitchen on these planes), but the idea still intrigues and delights me. This is just another fun thing to look forward to once I get the chance to travel again.