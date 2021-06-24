Photo : John Parra/Getty Images ( Getty Images )

Rapper Trick Daddy has gotten himself in some trouble with Beyoncé fans, and it’s costing his restaurant some precious review stars on Google. Insider reports that after an audio clip from a Clubhouse conversation was leaked, Trick Daddy was in for a real ride.

The Clubhouse conversation was one in which Trick Daddy claimed that Beyoncé “can’t sing,” and that her husband, Jay-Z, was overrated. 106.1 KMEL has the audio clip in question.

Trick Daddy can be heard saying, “Beyoncé don’t write music and barely can sing her motherfuckin’ self. Beyoncé can’t sang!” Oh boy. I’m not part of the Beyhive and even I know that saying something like that is asking for trouble. The next day, he doubled down on his comments on the radio (which is asking for double trouble).

“What I said was I don’t think Beyoncé could sing and that Beyoncé is to R&B what Jay-Z is to the state of hip-hop in New York at the time that Jay-Z began considering himself as the king of hip-hop, the G.O.A.T. of rap,” he said. Then he added, “That’s my unpopular opinion.”

Throughout all this, the Beyhive was abuzz, mounting a counterattack. It turns out that Trick Daddy is the owner of Sunday’s Eatery, a soul food restaurant in Miami Gardens, Florida. So, naturally, following the rapper’s scathing comments, the restaurant was inundated with a bunch of one-star reviews on Google, dropping its rating to a 2.6. That’s lower than the Wendy’s right by my apartment, and that’s saying something.

“Disgusting food. Seriously, though. The service was so bad and the food was so subpar. Definitely do not recommend this restaurant, they can’t even sing,” wrote one reviewer.

Or how about this one: “It was DISGUSTING I found roaches in my food the customer service was HORRIBLE I would not recommend the owner even called my grandma a big b—— NEVER GOING THERE AGAIN.”



Trick Daddy’s got his fans, though, who showed up to haul his restaurant from the pit of internet ratings hell. As of this writing, a Google search indicates Sunday’s Eatery is back up to a 4.5-star rating (out of 5), and some people are jumping to his defense.

One reviewer had this to say: “Hands down best place to eat period. The beehive just mad like we don’t got bug spray fyi Jay-Z and Beyoncé ain’t God and Trick is entitled to his opinion and he ain’t lying I agree with him.”

“More than half these bad reviews are because of an opinion he had on Beyoncé!!” wrote another reviewer in Trick Daddy’s defense. “Don’t listen to them. I live in Boward and happily drive and wait in the line for the food here. Everything i have tried is delicious and hot!”

Very few of these reviews actually seem to have anything to do with the food. But to quote Trick Daddy himself, from the interview in which he doubled down on his original Beyoncé comments, he says, “An opinion is like buttholes, without ’em you’d be full of doodoo.”