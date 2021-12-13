Rapper Travis Scott is in a world of trouble. After 10 people died as a result of a deadly crowd surge at his Astroworld music festival on November 5, he’s been hit with a $2 billion lawsuit and a wave of criticism that will affect his performing career for this rest of his life. As of November, at least 140 lawsuits have been filed against him over the tragedy, and now CNN reports that brands are backing off, including Anheuser-Busch, which makes his line of CACTI hard seltzer. The seltzer has been discontinued.

Advertisement

An Anheuser-Busch spokesperson told CNN Business, “After careful evaluation, we have decided to stop all production and brand development of CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer. We believe brand fans will understand and respect this decision.”

In fact, all mentions to Travis Scott appear to have been scrubbed from the Anheuser-Busch website, as all press releases related to his name or the CACTI brand are now gone. Other brands are following suit, like Nike, which is postponing a release of Scott’s new shoe, Air Max 1 X Cactus Jack, that was set to be released recently.

Scott had been on a seemingly unstoppable promotional streak, with a Fortnite concert deal that set a record of 12.3 million concurrent viewers, and of course, his promotional meal with McDonald’s from last year, which earned him around $20 million. The meal was composed of a Quarter Pounder with cheese, shredded lettuce, and bacon, with a fries and barbecue sauce for dipping, along with a Sprite. It was $6.

The meal was so popular that it spawned all sorts of mischief. This included customers blasting Scott’s megahit “Sicko Mode” in drive-thrus at the loudspeaker, probably resulting in lots of McDonald’s employees rolling their eyes at the same prank, being pulled over and over again. Don’t be surprised when you see other companies pull out as sponsors for any of the rapper’s future events; the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy is far from over.