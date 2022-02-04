It’s happened to the best of us: You’re out on a hike and wander down an unfamiliar path. It’s been a long day and you’re growing weary, but something compels you to keep going anyway. There at the end of the trail is a sensual wood inhabitant, and they seem to take a liking to you. As they slowly approach, you try to get your sexy gears in motion but you’re tired, you’re hungry, you are just… not… in… the mood. Offended, the forest sprite disappears in a dastardly flame, but not before putting a curse of impotence on you and your entire lineage.

Okay, maybe this exact scenario isn’t all that common, but still, wouldn’t it be nice to have a little portable libido booster on your person just in case? I’m not asking you to carry a backpack full of oysters everywhere you go (unless that sounds appealing, then go nuts!). Instead you can turn to a pocket-ready treat that’s more packed with aphrodisiacs than you might think: trail mix. Here’s how the ingredients in your typical trail mix might awaken the passions on your next trek.



Fruits

Pineapple, peach, and pomegranate are all purported to produce passion. If the alliteration alone doesn’t get your engines revving, these three items are also perfect to add to any trail mix. The pineapple and peach can be dried and diced, while pomegranate seeds will add a burst of juicy flavor in every bite.

Nuts

Sex hormones require a certain amount of healthy fats and nutrients to be produced, says the Boston Medical Group, and almonds and walnuts are a perfect source for both. Throw those babies into your trail treat bag—either whole, chopped, or slivered to your liking—because there is science to back this up.

Chocolate

Nothing rounds out a nice trail mix like some chocolate, perhaps one of the most famous aphrodisiacs. While chocolate’s actual impact on sex drive has been disputed, WebMD reports that the serotonin boost the candy provides can provide a sense of euphoria. That’s all we need to hear.