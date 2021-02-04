Photo : Tannis Toohey / Contributor ( Getty Images )

Eat This, Not That released a fun little tidbit about Trader Joe’s 12th Annual Customer Choice Awards, in which customers voted for their favorite items at the popular grocery store chain. I know some of you are superfans. I’ve got friends and family who just can’t get enough (I’m a fan too, when I can get there).

Think about your favorite items and then we’ll see if they coincide with what everyone voted for. Ready?

We’ll start with the favorite vegan/vegetarian category. The winner was... soy chorizo, with runners up vegan kale cashew and basil pesto, cauliflower gnocchi, vegetable fried rice, and vegan banana bread with walnuts.

Advertisement

The favorite sweet item was the dark chocolate peanut butter cups, which I’m convinced people will go at very long lengths to acquire. I know for a fact that these things drive people into a frenzy, because every time I mention them in a crowd (when there were still crowds) someone will whip around and start shouting, “I love those! I love those!” Runners up were mini ice cream cones, ice cream sandwiches, kringles, and brookies.



The nod for favorite snack went to salted peanut butter-filled pretzel nuggets (solid, dependable choice, everyone), with runners up organic corn chip dippers (both plain and elote flavored, plantain chips, chili and lime rolled corn tortilla chips, and bamba.

And now, let’s skip ahead to best in show. That went to, *drumroll please*, the Mandarin Orange Chicken. I have had that and can indeed confirm it’s pretty great. The chicken comes out of the oven nice and crispy and is great with a bowl of rice. Runners-up were Everything But The Bagel Seasoning Blend, cauliflower gnocchi, the dark chocolate peanut butter cups, and Unexpected Cheddar.

If you want to take a look at the whole list again, here you go. Are there any items you think got robbed of an award? Do you think someone messed with the voting machines? I’m curious, and maybe I’ll give your suggestions a shot if I’m ever in the vicinity of a Trader Joe’s anytime soon.