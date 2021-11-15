All the way back in September 2020, Topo Chico—everyone’s favorite mineral water and surprisingly effective hangover cure—made the exciting announcement that it was getting spiked. Topo Chico Hard Seltzer made its debut in March 2021 in four tropical flavors, and while it was well received by the masses, one thing didn’t quite sit right with fans—why was Topo Chico, the product known for its iconic long-necked glass bottles, releasing a seltzer in slim aluminum cans? The company has clearly gotten the memo, because according to a press release sent to The Takeout, Topo Chico is now releasing a glass-bottled version of its hard seltzer.

Now for the caveats: Only the Strawberry Guava flavor, which the brand calls a fan favorite, is getting the glass bottle treatment (sorry to all you Tangy Lemon Lime, Exotic Pineapple, and Tropical Mango fans), and only the following areas will be able to enjoy the bottled version year-round:

Arizona

California

Colorado

Illinois (Chicagoland area)

New Mexico

Oklahoma

Texas

Still, despite limited availability and variety, this upcoming release is a good example of how a dedicated fan base can influence the rollout of new products. The press release notes that the decision to go with glass bottles was the direct result of consumers “constantly” asking the company for a hard seltzer in a glass bottle. And because the carbonation gets concentrated within the neck of the bottle, this product is bound to have superior bubbles to the canned product.

The product will begin to hit shelves later this month, available in 12-packs of 12-oz bottles. The new boxes look much more like their non-alcoholic counterparts, so just make sure you’re getting the product you really want!

Of course, even if you were reaching for the spiked version and got the normal stuff by accident, you’d still come out on top. Try it with a twist of lime, or maybe mix it into your favorite cocktail. (Or just add apple cider vinegar.)