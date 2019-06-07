Last Call Last Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today.

Recently, Fender Guitars wrangled a number of thrash guitar luminaries—Tom Morello from Rage Against The Machine, Scott Ian from Anthrax, Nuno Bettencourt of Extreme—and brought them into a studio with Game of Thrones showrunner Dan Weiss and show composer Ramin Djawadi. They turned on the cameras, ostensibly to show off Fender’s new Game of Thrones-themed Sigil Collection guitars, and what do you know? The GoT theme breaks out, and some righteous soloing ensues.