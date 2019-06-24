Photo: mikeinlondon (iStock)

Most people need a helping hand from time to time, and in those situations, you hope that a good Samaritan will offer their help. But sometimes, as one U.K. woman allegedly learned, that’s a lot easier said than done.

Yahoo News reports on an alleged incident at a Tim Horton’s in the English city of Birmingham, where Angela Sheridan-Hunt Ash claims to have encountered resistance from restaurant management while attempting to buy food on behalf of the homeless. Sheridan-Hunt Ash was reportedly “challenged and asked who her purchases were for before staff refused to serve her when she told them the products were for homeless people.” The allegations were made in a Facebook video.

In response to her claims that the restaurant refused her service on this basis, Tim Horton’s issued a statement on Twitter. It has since spent all morning posting versions of the same:



If verified, the incident will surely leave a stain on the location’s management. One of the simplest things we can do as a species (even if we’re notoriously bad at it) is provide our most imperiled populations with the bare minimum standards for living: food, drink, and shelter. And if somebody’s willing to provide these things, preventing them from doing so just makes you a dick.