Picnics are for everyone. All it really takes is a blanket and something as simple as a box of crackers and, voila, you’re picnicking. But TikTok videos provide a glimpse of downright aspirational picnics, meals that inspire us—an entire #cottagecore aesthetic that proves picnics aren’t just about the food, but about curating an entire vibe.

Whether you’re dreaming of a pink champagne lunch or something else entirely, the sunny corner of the internet known as Picnic-Tok has some inspiration for you.