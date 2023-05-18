Advertisement

Anyone with common sense might question whether a serving of water that’s been doctored up with both powders and syrups containing artificial sweeteners, flavorings, and dyes can still be called water as opposed to juice. A Harvard nutritionist told CNBC that such a concoction really isn’t that different from drinking Kool Aid.” She also mentions that fake sugar substitutes can be bad for gut health and might lead to discomfort. And while adding all that extra shit to water initially gained popularity as a way to hit one’s daily hydration goals, the practice could also have negative effects.

“I’d argue that this is not real hydration,” the nutritionist said. ”[It’s] just a different form of drinking a sweet beverage like diet soda.”

Advertisement

Whether or not you care about the nutritional downsides is up to you, but can we at least agree that this stuff isn’t really water at all? And sure, regular old water can sometimes seem boring, but if you feel that way, I recommend exploring the wide world of seltzers. I first got into them back in my working-from-an-office days, when drinking five cans of grapefruit/pamplemousse LaCroix was the most exciting part of my day. Seltzers are a fun, fizzy, flavorful way to get hydrated without risking a sugar-induced crash or chemical-sweetener-induced diarrhea. Maybe #SeltzerTok will be the next big thing.