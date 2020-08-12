TikTok food innovations just can’t stop, won’t stop

A Cloud Bread money shot Screenshot : emmymadeinjapan ( Getty Images )

TikTok itself might be banned in the U.S. next month. Or it may be bought by Microsoft. No one really knows. But for now, TikTok users continue to invent exciting new foods and share them with us. Today we bring you Cloud Bread and the Nacho Table, both of which sound amazing in their own ways.



Cloud Bread is essentially the dalgona coffee of carbs: a mixture of egg whites, sugar, and cornstarch whipped to the stiff peaks phase and then baked for about 25 minutes. Yes, that’s also a meringue! Users have described it as tasting like rotten eggs. But that’s not really the point. The point is that it looks so good when you break it open, especially if you mix in a couple of drops of food coloring so that it looks like cotton candy. Or clouds. Or the stuff unicorns eat.

Meanwhile, we also get Nacho Tables, which are not ethereal at all, but are probably the stuff of more people’s dreams because who doesn’t love nachos? Also they provide actual sustenance as well as a great social media opportunity.

A Nacho Table is exactly what it sounds like: nachos, except they cover the entire table! (Lay down a sheet of foil first for easier cleanup.) Dump the chips, scatter across the table, evenly cover with meat and queso, set up bowls of other toppings and salsas in the middle, and dig in! It seems especially nice because you don’t have to lean over to reach a shared plate or fight your companions for more chips or cheese or worry about spilling valuable nacho toppings on the table, because it already is on the table.

And that, friends, is a beautiful thing.