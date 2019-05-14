Photo: Mike Ehrmann (Getty Images)

Did you know Tiger Woods opened a restaurant and sports bar in Jupiter, Florida, called The Woods Jupiter? It’s a fine-dining American fare, the likes of baby back ribs, steaks, and pan-seared fish.

In December, a bartender who worked at The Woods Jupiter was killed in a single-vehicle crash. The victim, 24-year-old Nicholas Immesberger, was found to have a blood-alcohol level three times the legal limit, and had just left the restaurant before the fatal crash.

According to The Washington Post, Woods and his girlfriend Erica Herman—the general manager of The Woods Jupiter—were named in a lawsuit filed by Immesberger’s parents on Monday. The wrongful death suit claims that the restaurant overserved Immesberger alcohol, allowing him to sit at the bar and drink after his 3 p.m. shift ended. It accused restaurant staff of being aware of Immesberger’s “habitual use of alcohol” and still allowed him to drive home.

On Tuesday, the lawyers of Immesberger’s parents held a press conference. According to the Palm Beach Post, attorneys accused The Woods Jupiter staff of destroying video footage that purportedly showed Immesberger drinking at the bar to the point of intoxication. Woods and Herman were not at the restaurant on the day of Immesberger’s death. At a PGA press conference Tuesday, Woods—who won his fifth Masters Tournament in April—responded he was “very sad Nick passed away. It was a terrible night, terrible ending. We feel bad for him and his entire family.”